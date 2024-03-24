Significant flight delays reported at LPIA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An uptick in air traffic volume and adverse weather conditions are causing delays at the country’s main gateway.

Eyewitness News also understands that due to the increase, The Miami Center has placed a ground stop on flights to the USA for an undisclosed amount of time.

Well placed sources close to the situation told Eyewitness News that while flights are moving, there is notable congestion.

Eyewitness News was alerted of the challenges by a number of passengers who reported hours of delays Sunday morning. Several pilots also suggested that the issues were related to air traffic controllers.

We also understand that due to air traffic volume, a number of measures were implemented that included a ground stop.

LPIA is said to be experiencing delays averaging forty-five minutes, though passengers have reported hours of wait times.

This is a developing story.

