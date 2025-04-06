Significant amount of illegal drugs confiscated

SAN SALVADOR, BAHAMAS —- On Sunday, 6th April 2025, police in San Salvador confiscated a large quantity of suspected cocaine shortly before 9:00 a.m.

According to the preliminary report, officers acting on information received conducted a thorough search of a beach, where they discovered and confiscated the suspected packages of cocaine. The suspected cocaine weight is seventy-five (75 lbs.) with an estimated street value of $750,000.00.

The Drug Enforcement Unit will continue to investigate this matter.