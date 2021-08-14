SICKOUT CONTINUES: Second day of interrupted public healthcare services as workers refuse to show

Ministry of Health defends honorariums awarded to minister’s driver and personal assistant

PHA warns public to expect delays in services as result of workers calling in sick

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Services at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) were yesterday impacted for the second day in a row after hundreds of employees reportedly called in from both institutions, according to the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

On Thursday, some 150 employees called in sick amidst continued concerns over an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country and some workers not receiving an honorarium payment from the government for working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, the PHA advised that the healthcare facilities continued to experience a staff “sickout”, warning the public to expect delays in accessing services or, where possible, try to access them at a later date.

The staff shortages come as some workers denounced their treatment, noting that other workers on the frontlines were given between $1,000 to $5,000 in honorariums.

Health Minister Renward Wells has stressed that the long-promised honorarium was “not for every healthcare worker”, noting the government had allocated some $3 million for that payout.

However, among those individuals to receive the gift were the minister of health’s driver and personal assistant, which many healthcare workers took as “a slap in the face”.

In a statement clarifying the payouts, the Ministry of Health said the honorarium was intended for a subset of frontline healthcare workers who were the early heroes in the COVID-19 fight.

“Those frontline workers, some working in clinical and non-clinical settings, served during the period March 19 to June 18, 2020,” the statement noted.

The ministry denied the circulation of what it claimed were false reports on social media suggesting that Wells received an honorarium payment of $10,000 for the COVID-19 response.

The statement also sought to clarify the payment given to the minister’s driver and personal assistant, indicating that the pair was awarded $1,158.40 and not the $5,000 as purported.

“…These employees were disbursed the same minimum honorarium payment issued to non-frontline workers who consisted of doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, administrative, clerical, transport, security, custodial and other support staff who joined later in the response,” it said.

Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) officials have said they are still probing workers being out sick and the honorarium payouts.

According to the PHA, at PMH, Laboratory Services, Radiology and Diagnostics, Facilities Management, Housekeeping and Groundskeeping Departments have reported staff shortages and the Morgue and Laundry Department had to suspended services until further notice.

Additionally, blood donations at the facility have been suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, at GBHS, staff shortages forced the closure of Pharmacy Services, with all pharmacies closed in Eight Mile Rock, Hawksbill and Pearce Plaza.

The Freeport Community Clinic was only facilitating in-patients at Rand Memorial Hospital for children and emergencies, and blood donations have been impacted as Community Health Phlebotomy Services remain suspended.

Staff shortages impacted the Rand’s Radiology Department with regards to ultrasound services, as well as the RMH EKG Department and Laboratory, resulting in delays; and in Facilities Management (Building & Maintenance), Transport and Housekeeping Departments.

The Rand also reported that switchboard operations were impacted.

The PHA statement also noted that Community Health EKG Services was also experiencing delays in service.

Additionally, the Community Health Dental Services have been minimized, with services only being provided at the Hawksbill Community Clinic.