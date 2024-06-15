Sibling row turns deadly

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man is dead and his older brother in police custody following a dispute that began while the pair were driving in a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to Press Liaison Officer Chrislynn Skippings shortly before 3 p.m the brothers were driving in a silver Nissan Note at the intersection of Carmichael Road and Sir. Milo Butler Highway.

It’s there that Skippings reported that the younger brother attacked the older brother with an object and fled the vehicle. The older brother reportedly pursued the younger brother with the vehicle striking and killing him.

Skippings noted the older brother who is in early 40’s turn himself into police. Investigations are ongoing.