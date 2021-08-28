SHOWDOWN SET FOR ST BARNABAS: At least seven candidates nominate for the seat

Halkitis and Cartwright arrive at Yellow Elder Primary with motorcades

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — At least seven candidates from varying political parties nominated and paid their $400 in the St Barnabas constituency yesterday, to officially enter the race for the highly-contest seat currently held by Free National Movement (FNM) incumbent, Shanendon Cartwright

When Cartwright arrived at Yellow Elder Primary School around 9.30am, he was trailed by a large motorcade of more than 70 supporters.

Following the process, he told the media that constituents have seen the hard work over the years and expressed confidence in another mandate to serve.

He danced in the street with cheering supporters as he exited the school.

“I am so honored, continuously honored, that I have the opportunity to serve the Bahamian people, specifically the people of St Barnabas,” Cartwright said.

“This is obviously my second time around as an incumbent and it is just as humbling as it was some four and a half years ago.

“Four and a half years later we are excited that we have served the communities of St Barnabas and we have served all.

“So, we are quite excited about September 16 and today is an indication of the support that we’ve had over the last four and a half years.

A motorcade of trucks and vehicles drove up Baillou Hill road and past Yellow Elder Primary School as Michael Halkitis, the former minister of state for finance under the last Christie administration and PLP candidate for St Barnabas, was nominated just after 9am.

Halkitis won the Golden Isles seat in 2012, but lost it to Vaughn Miller in 2017.

“The support is excellent and let me just say this is home for me,” Halkitis told Eyewitness News.

“This is the school that I went to when I came up from Cat Island as a young boy.

“This is where I completed by education.

“So, for me, I think this is a signal I am back home.

“I grew up in St Barnabas and I am back here to serve. I look forward to the election in the next couple of weeks and as you can see, there is a tremendous amount of support and we look forward to riding this support straight into the election.”

Coalition of Independents candidate Kermit Agaro was nominated around 11am.

He said: “God is with us”, following the nomination process.

Alexander Barry Kemp of the Kingdom Government Movement nominated for the St Barnabas constituency around 10am, telling Eyewitness News that while his rivals, two of whom have served as parliamentarians have an “easier road”, he has “nothing to lose” and the Bahamian people are ready for a change.

“Now is the time for a change,” he said.

“We are working to create the new and next Bahamas.”

Asked how he felt about going up against veteran candidates, he said: “Yes, we’re going up against people who have done it before… It is more of an easy process. But we know for a fact that we need something different and we can’t continue on the same trajectory. I feel confident because I have nothing to lose. Why, I am 27 years old and the country needs new leaders.”

Michael Peter Butler of the Bahamian Way Forward Movement acknowledged that third parties and independents have not had much success at the polls in recent years, but said as a resident of the constituency who has served in an unofficial capacity for decades, the time is now.

“I have returned to the community to bring hope back to this community once again,” he said.

“My entire heritage is grounded in [this] community and I have served [this] community over six decades. I am the son of the great, late Eugene Butler — a great servant of that community and of God, first and foremost. And I have come to stand in the gap of St Barnabas to serve the people”

Meanwhile, Independent candidate Karen Butler said she felt great and “know that I have a chance to win”.

She ran unsuccessfully in 2017.

“I have been at this before, last time and I didn’t make it, but I believe I have a chance now to make it,” she said.

“Listen, those big parties, watch it Karen Butler is on the scene this time.”

Teddy Russell of the Democratic National Alliance said a vote for the party is a vote “for yourself”.

He said the DNA has been on the ground more than any other party to enhance people and families.

He said: “The DNA has the only [viable] plan to take this country to higher heights.

“Bahamas I am going to ask; do not think that you are just voting for the DNA.

“Do not vote for me. Vote for yourself through me. Vote for yourself through the DNA.

“It is not about the DNA. It is about you, so you have to go green.”