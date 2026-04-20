Shotspotter alert leads to arrest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: A 20-year-old man is in custody after gunshots were detected in the Nassau Village area on Sunday afternoon.

Police say ShotSpotter technology alerted them to gunfire near Samson Street around 12:30 p.m. Officers responded and were told that a group of young men had been shooting at each other before fleeing south.

During the incident, a 2017 white Honda Accord and the wall of a nearby home were damaged.

Mobile Division officers later arrested a 20-year-old male in connection with the matter. He was reportedly riding a blue STZ motorcycle without license plates, which is suspected to be stolen.

Investigations continue.

Police are appealing to the public for information. Anyone with details is urged to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).