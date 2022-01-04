SHORT-LIVED TAKE-OFF: Air Canada to suspend Exuma service less than a month after its launch

Omicron variant cited as reason for flight cancelation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just weeks after resuming its service into Exuma, Air Canada will suspend that service at the end of this month due to the impact of the global worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper noted: “Worldwide, we have all seen a significant increase in COVID cases due to the new omicron variant. This variant has taken everyone by surprise with its rate of transmissibility.

“Unfortunately, there has been a corresponding increase in cancelations for future travel.

“In addition, the Canadian government issued an advisory against non-essential travel.

“These three circumstances have contributed to the decision of canceling this flight.”

Nevertheless, with Air Canada’s history of over 70 years flying to The Bahamas, we are assured that they will return when this most current challenge has been overcome. – Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper

Cooper added: “After the exciting launch of the Air Canada/Air Canada Vacations route just [last] month, it is indeed unfortunate that they will now suspend flying to Exuma at the end of January 2022.

“Nevertheless, with Air Canada’s history of over 70 years flying to The Bahamas, we are assured that they will return when this most current challenge has been overcome.”

Air Canada resumed direct flights from Toronto to George Town, Exuma, on December 19.

Back in November 2021, Air Canada began offering daily flights from Toronto to Nassau.