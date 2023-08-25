Shooting leaves one dead, two in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 25-year-old man of Rupert Dean Lane died in a shooting Thursday night according to police.

A four-year-old boy and another 25-year-old man were also injured in that shooting and had to be hospitalised.

According to reports, sometime around 7:30 pm Thursday, the victims were gathered at the front of a residence situated on Rupert Dean Lane and Ferguson Street, when occupants of a silver Japanese vehicle, exited and opened fire in their direction. Both men received multiple gunshot injuries to the upper body and the juvenile received injuries to the left leg.

All victims were transported to the hospital, where one of the men succumbed to his injuries. The other is listed in serious condition and the juvenile is listed in stable condition. Investigations continue into this matter.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have any information as it pertains to this shooting to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Any anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).