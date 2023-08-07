Shooting leaves 40-year-old Jerome Ave man dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in the capital are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting Friday night that left a 40-year-old man of Jerome Avenue dead.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 11:30 pm on Friday, August 4, the victim was standing at the front of a business establishment on Rosedale Street off Mackey Street when a man seated on the back of a dark color truck produced a firearm and shot the victim.

It is further reported that prior to the shooting, the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of men.

EMS personnel responded, examined the victim and pronounced him dead. Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public, who may have any information that can assist in locating the suspects responsible for this incident to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9975/6 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS