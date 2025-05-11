Shooting leaves 38-year-old man hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 10, 2025, resulting in the hospitalization of a 38-year-old man.

According to initial reports, shortly before 9:30 p.m., the victim was in the area of Pink Cassia Avenue, Garden Hills #2, with another individual when an unknown male allegedly approached and opened fire in their direction. Both men fled for safety, and it was only afterward that the victim realized he had been shot.

He was transported to hospital in a private vehicle and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist in this or other ongoing shooting investigations. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).