Shooting incident under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway following a shooting incident that occurred on Friday, September 13, 2024, resulting in the hospitalization of a 23-year-old male.

Police were alerted around 10:00 p.m., by its ShotSpotter technology to gunshots discharged on
West Street, off Dorsette Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male at a residence suffering from multiple gunshot injuries, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel and is listed in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

Preliminary reports confirmed that an unknown male approached the victim as he was standing in
front of a residence, opened fire, and shot him multiple times in the upper and lower body.

Police urge anyone who has any information about this shooting incident to contact 911, 919, the
Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

