Shooting incident near Mall at Marathon

February 2, 2024 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BHAMAS — A shooting incident has unfolded near the Mall at Marathon; police have confirmed that a male has been shot and is en route to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services.

Video footage surfacing online Friday afternoon taken by bystanders in the vicinity of the incident shows what appears to be a collision between two cars and a motorcycle. One man appears to be lying on the ground in a grassy area near a fence.

Police sirens could be heard throughout the video as bystanders gathered nearby.

Eyewitness News is on the story.

