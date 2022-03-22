SHOCKING: AG laments nearly $18 million in outstanding legal claims

Govt. owed more than $2 mil. to Eugene Dupuch Law School

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney General Ryan Pinder yesterday revealed that an extra-budgetary payment plan has been set up to address what he called the “vexing issue” of unbudgeted settlement and judgment expenses.

Pinder said it was discovered that the Office of The Attorney General had $17.7 million in expenses that were required to settle outstanding legal claims.

He spoke during his contribution to the mid-year budget debate in the Senate, adding that this was “shocking,” especially given the actions underway to enforce those claims on the Government and the interest and costs that unnecessarily have been accruing over years.

“It got to the point where contempt proceedings were threatened,” Pinder said.

“I want to thank my colleagues and the financial secretary for agreeing to an extra-budgetary payment plan to address the vexing issue of unbudgeted settlement and judgement expenses. We have received $2 million in supplementary funding to date and have a plan to receive additional periodic supplementary funding to, for the first-time, work to paying off all civil judgements against the Government.”

Pinder continued: “Furthermore, arrears owed to the Council for Legal Education for the Eugene Dupuch Law School threatened the professional career of the graduation class of 2021. The Council of Legal Education refused to grant the graduation certificates.

“Upon learning of this just days after the PLP won the election, the Prime Minister authorized immediate supplemental funding of $1 million so that the students can graduate and start their legal career. This, however, did not extinguish the arrears owed.

Pinder said: “At the time of the emergency supplementary funding, The Government owed for the education of Bahamian students over $2.8 million. I am pleased to advise that by the end of the fiscal year of the Eugene Dupuch Law School, that for the first time in twelve years there will be no arrears owed.”