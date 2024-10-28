Shiver, Bethel remanded to BDOCS following flagrant bail breaches

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lindsay Shiver, an American woman accused of conspiring to kill her estranged husband with two men in Abaco last year has been remanded to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on Monday, days after a Supreme Court judge ordered for the revocation of her bail following concerns that she reportedly blatantly breached her bail conditions.

Shiver, along with Terrance Bethel – one of the men accused of plotting with Shiver to kill Robert Shiver appeared before Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson who noted that both defendants will be held behind bars “until a determination is made on their appeal.”

Shiver, Bethel and Faron Newbold were charged with conspiracy to commit murder on July 16, 2023. Authorities discovered and seemingly thwarted the plot after seizing a phone while investigating another crime in Guana Cay, Abaco.

The defendants’ bails were revoked on October 25, weeks after the judge learned that the duo was professing their alleged innocence in an interview with Good Morning America, while reportedly giving in-depth information about their trial – which had not started.

Shiver’s bail being revoked also came on the heels of Mr. Shiver telling authorities that his wife had not been residing at the mandated location in Alabama and had left the state multiple times without the court’s notification or approval.

He noted that his estranged wife was on vacation in Marianna, Florida, on June 15, 2024, and later that month in Panama City, Beach, Florida and Tampa.

Prosecutors sought for Bethel’s bail to be revoked as Migrafill Electronic Security Company, the company tasked with monitoring alleged offenders revealed that Bethel violated his sign-in conditions 12 times between April 29, 2024 and October 4, 2024, while also failing to sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station and conducted interviews with foreign news stations.

Shiver is represented by Attorneys Damian Gomez and Owen Wells, while Bethel is represented by Attorney Ian Cargill.