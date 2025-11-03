Shipyard apprentices return from UK advanced training ready to take part in new era of opportunities for Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Twenty apprentices from Grand Bahama Shipyard Ltd. (GBSL) have returned home after completing 18 weeks of cutting-edge training at The Engineering College in Liverpool, UK.

This elite-level training, which is part of an internationally certified apprentice program and fully covered by the Shipyard, is reflective of the company’s requirement for these skills and their ongoing commitment to empowering Bahamians and equipping them with the skills needed to work on the world’s largest vessels, including cruise ships and oil tankers.

The apprentices, who traveled over 4,000 miles, gained hands-on experience in specialist mechanical and marine engineering; skills crucial to the large vessel repair industry. The training, which took place across multiple trades, was designed to ensure the apprentices have a foundation on which they can hone skills to successfully complete the certification process and be fully prepared for the evolving needs of the Shipyard and maritime repair sector in general.

“Following their time in the UK, our second cohort of apprentices have successfully completed a big step in their 4-year training program. They return with a better understanding of the trade requirements and skills that they will be required to meet and now need to refine that knowledge and their skills under the watchful eye of our marine certified tradepersons” said Chris Earl, Chief Executive Officer at Grand Bahama Shipyard. “This program is not just about technical training; it’s about building a pipeline of skilled Bahamian tradesmen who will grow and develop as the company grows, and a decade from now can be the mentors and trainers for the apprentices of that day”

Apprentice Jayden Gibson said the program offered him access to training that was second to none, better preparing him for the advanced work being done at the Shipyard.

The UK program, delivered by The Engineering College in partnership with Cammell Laird—a respected name in shipbuilding and repair—provides apprentices with exposure to an advanced curriculum aligned with global industry standards. While domestic training in The Bahamas lays a strong foundation, this international experience is essential for equipping high-potential apprentices with the specialized skills needed to excel at the highest levels of the profession.

“It’s been an incredible experience,” said Apprentice Jayden Gibson. “The training was on a global level. The knowledge and skills I’ve gained have better prepared me for the challenging work being done at the Shipyard on cruise ships and commercial vessels.”

Grand Bahama Shipyard had an apprenticeship program in the 2000s and 2010s but this program was suspended after one dock was lost to an accident, another to a hurricane, and industry insurance and quality requirements forced a re-think in approach. The program was reimagined and overhauled in 2023 and is now fully aligned with industry expectations. Sixty-three current employees of the Shipyard have graduated from the predecessor program and of these, almost 1/3 have advanced from tradesmen roles to higher-earning Specialist, Supervisor or Manager positions. The Shipyard currently spends approximately $1.5 million per year to fund the program and thousands of hours are spent by the shipyard annually to provide the mentoring and training for this future generation. This commitment is projected to double to around $3 million by 2028, with the goal of having up to 80 Bahamian apprentices enrolled in the program at any one time.

This marks the second year that the Shipyard has sent apprentices to The Engineering College, with outstanding feedback from both the college and the apprentices themselves. According to college representatives, the Bahamian apprentices were “always engaged” and demonstrated a high level of competency, ready to apply what they had learned to real-world challenges.

While the annual costs of this program are significant for a company that has already invested heavily in new docks and supporting infrastructure, the shipyard believes this program is critical to its vision of becoming a world class commercial and cruise ship repair yard. Chris Earl highlights that a shipyard is really nothing without a qualified workforce and an investment in the youth of Grand Bahama Island will progressively expand the shipyard’s access to a local pool of tradepersons with the international certifications mandated by their customers.

“The apprenticeship program is a testament to Grand Bahama Shipyard’s commitment to local training,” said former Apprentice Naquille Rolle who is now a Mechanical Fitter. “We are constantly encouraged to grow and take on new challenges – especially in light of the new opportunities that are set to come on stream.”

Former Apprentice Naquille Rolle is ready to embrace the new era of opportunities set to come onstream through the Shipyard’s expansion.

“As we prepare for the arrival of the new docks, we’re not only creating jobs at the Shipyard but also stimulating economic growth throughout Freeport,” Chris Earl pointed out. The impact will be felt in every corner of the island, from restaurants and shops to rental properties and beyond.

“Grand Bahama Shipyard’s commitment to training, local employment, and economic growth is already having a ripple effect throughout the community,” he added. “The company believes its approach is the right one. The benefits from investments like this take at least a decade to really pay off but when a company, with support from the community and government, really commits to long lasting workforce development, the benefits extend far beyond the workplace.”