SHE’S INNOCENT: Attorney says American Lindsay Shiver is innocent

Attorney Owen Wells, via a brief press statement issued Friday morning, says his client Lindsay Shiver is innocent.

“Lindsay is innocent and the evidence will clearly demonstrate her innocence,” he said.

“She continues to face the legal process with complete transparency and honesty.”

His statement continued, “Lindsay is looking forward to getting this ordeal behind her and – most importantly – she is looking forward to being reunited with her young children who have been without their mother for many months.”

Wells says Shiver has confidence in the integrity of the Bahamian justice system and will continue to cooperate in any way that she can.

Wells’ statement was issued just moments after his client pled not guilty to a Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

She appeared before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson Friday morning alongside co-accused Abaco men 28 year old Terrance Bethel and 29 year old Faron Newbold Jr.

The trio returns to court March 2024 for the commencement of their trail in the Supreme Court.