Shell–FOCOL JV taps Nikkiso for LNG terminal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (CE&IG) announced today that it has been contracted by NPG, a joint venture to be formed by Shell and a subsidiary of FOCOL Holdings Limited, to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification and cryogenic equipment for the New Providence Gas Project in Nassau.

The project involves constructing an LNG receiving terminal to support additional power generation at Clifton Pier. It aims to deliver lower-carbon infrastructure by supplying LNG to new and retrofitted gas turbines that previously ran on diesel, enhancing energy reliability while reducing emissions.

Nikkiso CE&IG will manufacture and deliver the LNG packaged regasification system, which includes high-pressure submerged centrifugal pumps on a modular pump skid, a gas-fired water bath vaporizer with associated power distribution and control systems, an insulated pipeline featuring Nikkiso’s vacuum-jacketed system, and other site-critical ancillary equipment. The Group will also provide engineering services in support of the project.

The packaged system, with a capacity of 55 million standard cubic feet per day, features a modular, standardized design that reduces integration time and project costs.

Adrian Ridge, President and CEO of Nikkiso CE&IG Group, said, “Nikkiso’s LNG-to-power solution is preferred by our customers because we can engineer, manufacture, install and service critical equipment which helps provide power via natural gas in some of the world’s most remote locations. We’ve proven time and again that we are a reliable partner, supporting customers with quick delivery and installation for projects of any scale. This project is a good insight into how important cryogenic equipment is for companies like NPG looking to expand lower-carbon power generation.”

The New Providence Gas Project represents a major step in the Bahamas’ energy transition, supporting cleaner, more reliable power generation for the nation’s electricity infrastructure while demonstrating the critical role of advanced LNG and cryogenic technology.