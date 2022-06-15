“SHE DID NOTHING WRONG”: Minnis defends former ambassador to Belgium after Bell’s spending claims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is defending the former ambassador to Belgium and head of mission to the European Union, Maria O’Brien, whose residence and accommodations under his tenure reportedly cost the government hundreds of thousands of dollars, emphasizing that ambassadors do not spend taxpayer funds and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs likely followed proper protocols.

His comment came after Senator Darren Henfield, the former Foreign Affairs Minister, called for an official investigation into Keith Bell’s claims that more than $1 million was spent on the ambassador’s residence and hotel accommodations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnis said it is unlikely that Henfield would know about the expenditure.

He said Bell, who discussed the matter in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, was being disingenuous.

“First and foremost, the ambassadors do not spend money themselves, so clear that up,” he told Eyewitness News.

“There is a system. The ministry, they would look at various apartments, complexes etc and once it meets their requirements, that would be approved by the ministry.

“In terms of purchasing furnishings etc, again, the government has a policy in place.

“So, the ambassador herself would have nothing to do with that, the system don’t allow that.

“That’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Why didn’t the minister of foreign affairs present it?

“That’s a concern to me. And I would like to see what the protocols were there because there are protocols to follow.”

Minnis confirmed that the ambassador’s residence in question is located in Brussels.

In 2018, he appointed Maria O’Brien ambassador to Belgium and head of mission to the European Union.

For his part, Henfield said neither he nor his permanent secretary at the time, Jack Thompson, knew about the expenditure.

Asked about the matter, including verifying the residence in question, Henfield’s successor, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, said: “I have no comment to make on this.”