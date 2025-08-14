Sharon Donaldson-Levine Elected as President of ICAJ

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) is pleased to announce the election of Mrs. Sharon Donaldson-Levine, FCA, as its new President, following a Special Council Meeting held after the Institute’s 60th Annual General Meeting. Mrs. Donaldson-Levine brings a wealth of professional experience and institutional knowledge to the role. She is the Group Managing Director for General Accident Insurance Company (Genac) Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and Barbados, a position she assumed in May 2025. Previously, she served as the Financial Controller, General Manager, and Company Secretary for General Accident Jamaica for several years, demonstrating her strong foundation in corporate governance and strategic leadership. She is also a director of several companies, including Musson (Jamaica) Ltd., Eppley Limited, and 138 Student Living Limited.

A Fellow of the ICAJ, Mrs. Donaldson-Levine’s professional affiliations include being a Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA), an Attorney-at-Law, and a member of the Insurance Institute of Jamaica and the Jamaican Bar Association. She is also the Immediate Past President (IPP) of the Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ). Since joining the ICAJ Council in 2017, she has served as Treasurer, Vice President, and Chair of both the Professional Accountants in Business and the Student Affairs Committees. She is widely respected for her integrity, strategic insight, and dedication to mentoring and education within the profession, and she lends her expertise to the Norman Manley Law School and Richmond Academy as a Course Director.

Reflecting on her election, Mrs. Donaldson-Levine said it was an honour to serve as President of the Institute and expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by her colleagues, pledging to build on the solid foundation laid by past leaders. She emphasized the need for continued innovation and resilience, noting that the profession must remain agile in the face of rapid changes in global reporting standards, rising stakeholder expectations, and increased demand for ethical leadership. Her vision is to ensure ICAJ members are equipped with the knowledge, confidence, and support to meet these challenges while advancing Jamaica’s position on the global stage.

Mrs. Donaldson-Levine succeeds Mr. Eric Scott, who served with distinction as President from 2023 to 2025. The ICAJ Council and members expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Scott for his exemplary leadership, particularly during the first half of the Institute’s milestone 60th anniversary year. His tenure was marked by strategic engagement with local and international partners, a strong emphasis on digital transformation, and a renewed focus on building the next generation of accounting professionals. In his final address at the AGM, Mr. Scott conveyed full confidence in the new leadership, reaffirming his ongoing commitment to serving on the ICAJ Council and supporting the incoming President and Council as they carry the torch forward.

Looking ahead, Mrs. Donaldson-Levine intends to champion greater collaboration between the public and private sectors, enhance continuing education for members, and ensure that the ICAJ continues to be a beacon of integrity and excellence within the profession and wider society. She will be supported in her new role by Ms. Gail Moore as Vice President, Mrs. Elaine Robinson, who was reappointed as Secretary, and newly elected Council member Mr. Kenneth Adams, who will serve as Treasurer. Together, they will lead the ICAJ Council as it remains steadfast in its mission to uphold professional standards, promote transparency, and support the growth and development of the accounting profession in Jamaica. The Council looks forward to the leadership and vision of President Donaldson-Levine as the Institute enters a new chapter.