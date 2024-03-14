Shanty town shutdown to begin in Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Works Clay Sweeting revealed Thursday morning that the government’s shanty town shutdown will commence on Eleuthera in the coming days; this move comes after nearly 300 structures, in unregulated communities in New Providence and Abaco, were demolished.

The minister confirmed that initial assessments of these unregulated communities in Eleuthera have been completed and that Phase 2 of the shanty town shutdown commences next week.

His comments came during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister this morning.

Scores of residents, in these unregulated communities, were forced to find shelter elsewhere as a result of the ongoing demolition exercise which commenced in late 2023.

The ongoing exercise comes amid increased calls for the Davis administration to tackle the longstanding issue of unregulated communities in the country.