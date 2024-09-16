Watch ILTV Live
SHANTY TOWN SHUTDOWN: 128 unregulated structure identified off Cowpen Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The demolition of over 100 illegal structures in the T-Wash shanty town on Cowpen Road is set to begin soon, according to Buildings Control Officer Craig Delancy within the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs.

Delancy revealed that 123 structures were issued 28-day notices back in August, and his team is now preparing to begin the demolition process. He emphasized the government’s aggressive stance in tackling these unregulated communities, stating that efforts are intensifying to bring the situation under control.

