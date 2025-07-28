Shane Gibson Closes Door on Politics; Puts Comeback Rumours to Rest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

Veteran Progressive Liberal Party Member of Parliament Shane Gibson has officially bowed out of frontline politics, closing the chapter on a career that saw him serve as a two-term cabinet minister under Christie-led administrations.

“I am done with politics, period. I have no more political aspirations,” Gibson told Eyewitness News, ending speculation that he was preparing for a political comeback in the next general election.

Rumors of Gibson’s return gained momentum in 2022 following a letter dated October 5 to PLP Secretary General Barbara Cartwright, citing his deep roots in the MICAL constituency. In 2023, Gibson also offered himself as a candidate for the West End Grand Bahama & Bimini bye-election but was ultimately rejected by the party.

First elected to Parliament in May 2002 representing Golden Gates, Gibson lost his seat in the 2017 general election. After leaving office, he faced 15 counts of bribery but was acquitted of all charges. He later sued the government and reached a $2.5 million settlement.

This announcement marks a definitive end to one of the PLP’s most talked-about political careers in recent years.