Seymour reiterates need for lifeguards at public beaches

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Senator Maxine Seymour has once again called attention to the need for lifeguard presence at public beaches to ensure the safety of beachgoers, highlighted by the recent poolside rescue of a four-year-old on Paradise Island.

Seymour is renewing her calls for the government to deploy trained lifeguards across The Bahamas, stressing that their presence is crucial and can literally mean the difference between life and death.

In a release, Senator Seymour commended the lifeguard whose quick action and vigilance prevented what could have been a tragic incident, turning it into a story with a happy ending. She emphasized that this level of supervision and emergency response capability is essential to protect citizens, residents, and visitors enjoying our beaches.

Highlighting a nearby statistic, Seymour noted that over 500 lives were saved by lifeguards in Florida over the 4th of July weekend last year alone, clearly demonstrating the value and effectiveness of lifeguards in public safety.

The Opposition Senator urged the government to “take immediate action to enhance our beach safety measures,” including “stationing lifeguards, improving the maintenance and infrastructure of beach facilities, and monitoring watercraft activities more closely, as they continue to pose risks to families.”