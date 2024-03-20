Severe weather warning issued for The Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Department of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for The Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands from Friday 22nd March to Monday 25th March 2024.

The MET Department, via a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, said: “The combination of a potent upper-level trough, and unseasonably warm and moist conditions near the surface poses the potential for squally/severe weather in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Three-day rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of up to 8 inches are likely in the Northwest Bahamas. Lesser accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are likely in the Central Bahamas and 1 to 2 inches in the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

“The highest risk for squally/severe convection is expected from Friday evening to Saturday night in the Northwest and Central Bahamas.”

The statement continued, “Some street flooding and flooding of other low-lying areas, especially in the Northwest and Central Bahamas, is expected.”

Forecasters predict heavy downpours, localized flooding, strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, hail and possible waterspout or tornadic activity may be expected during thunderstorms.

“For the Northwest Bahamas winds will be 20 to 30 knots with gusts to gale force.

For the Central and Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands winds will be 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

Small craft operators should not venture far from port in the Northwest and Central Bahamas on Friday,” the MET Department forecasted.

“A small craft advisory will come into effect in Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Friday.”