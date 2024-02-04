Severe weather warning for New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has reissued a severe weather warning and a severe weather watch from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, today.

A severe weather thunderstorm warning is now in effect for the entire island of New Providence .

At 3:25 pm, lightning detection, observation, radar, and satellite imagery continue to depict lines of heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms moving toward and across the watch and warning areas. These showers and thunderstorms are associated with a squall line linked to a complex low-pressure system moving across the Florida panhandle.

Some of these showers will be locally heavy, and thunderstorms will be strong to severe at times, causing strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours, hail, and possible waterspout or tornadic activity.

Localized flooding is also possible during these storms. Boaters in the warning areas should seek safe harbor, and residents in the warning areas should stay indoors and away from windows when conditions worsen. Residents should not seek shelter under trees or in water as these can become lightning conductors.