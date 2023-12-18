Severe weather costs Nassau Cruise Port 10,000 passengers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Cruise Port’s top executive said that severe weather impacting The Bahamas in recent days cost the capital roughly 10,000 cruise visitors, with the cancellation of three calls this past Friday.

Mike Maura told Eyewitness News: We lost three calls last Friday due to the heavy winds. That said, we had five ships on Saturday and six on Sunday.” He noted that the cruise port has welcomed over 4.2 million passengers year-to-date.

In response to the adverse weather, which included rough seas, high swells, and strong winds, an MSC cruise ship that departed from New York City on Saturday adjusted its course. The ship rerouted to dock in New England instead of The Bahamas. MSC Cruises officially confirmed this change, specifying that the ship would be in Boston from Sunday to Tuesday and then proceed to Portland, Maine on Wednesday. Travelers were provided with the option to cancel their journey, and those who opted for cancellation were offered a credit for a future cruise.

Additionally, the Sky Princess, operated by the Carnival Corporation subsidiary Princess Cruises, had to alter its itinerary for passenger safety due to the severe weather affecting The Bahamas. The vessel was originally scheduled to call on Princess on Sunday, but underwent a reroute to ensure the well-being of passengers.