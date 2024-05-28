Several hours to repair “major failure” impacting BPL customers in the East

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd (BPL) is informing customers in Eastern New Providence that repairs have commenced following a major failure at one of its primary substations on Tuesday night.

The substation is responsible for routing supplies into the following areas: Fox Hill Road North, High Vista, Mount Vernon, Deal’s Heights, Little Blair, Blair, portions of the Eastern Road and Brigadoon.

“Currently, our teams are taking a twofold approach to restoring service to customers in these areas,” a release noted.

“In the first instance, all available back feeds (service rerouting) are being used to restore supply to as many customers as possible. Secondly, we have mobilized all available resources to commence repairs to the substation. BPL advises that the extent of the damage will require a lengthy repair time lasting several hours.

“While we do not have an estimated completion time for repairs, it is our commitment to provide customers with timely updates until supplies are completely restored to these communities.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers who continue to experience periods of supply interruption because of service issues in the Eastern area,” it concluded.