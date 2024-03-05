Seven students at Erin H. Gilmour School recognized for academic excellence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seven Honour Roll students at Erin H. Gilmour School For the Blind & Visually Impaired were recognized during a special awards ceremony held at The Salvation Army Citadel on Mackey Street Tuesday morning, for their outstanding academic excellence; students were recognized for scholastic achievements which landed them on the Honour Roll and Principal’s List.

Attendees were entertained by four honourees, who are also musicians; they played a selection called “Persevere,”by Phil Stubbs.

Chairwoman at the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Nalini Bethel congratulated the honourees for their determination to achieve despite the challenges faced due to their disabilities.