Seven seriously injured in Exuma traffic collision

GEORGETOWN, EXUMA — Police on the island of Exuma are presently investigating a traffic accident that seriously injured seven people yesterday evening.
The victims, four women and three men, are expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.
The accident reportedly occurred in the area of Flamingo Bay and involved a white SD Wrangler Jeep driven by five Americans and a white flatbed truck driven by two Bahamians, shortly after 8pm.
According to police, the white Wrangler Jeep was traveling East on Queens Highway and the white flatbed truck was traveling west on Queens Highway when the vehicles collided.
The male driver and female passenger of the flatbed were extricated and transported to the Exuma Health Care Facility, along with the Americans where they are listed in serious condition.
1 comments
” A SD Wrangler Jeep driven by 5 American drivers – How is that possible? 1 jeep driven by 5 drivers?
” A flat bed truck driven by 2 Bahamians – again pray tell me how is that possible” Were there several steering wheels in both vehicles? 2 words, ‘driven by’ are the culprits in this story not the writer