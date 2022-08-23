Seven seriously injured in Exuma traffic collision

GEORGETOWN, EXUMA — Police on the island of Exuma are presently investigating a traffic accident that seriously injured seven people yesterday evening.

The victims, four women and three men, are expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

The scene of the traffic accident in Exuma (The Blaze 98.3 FM) The scene of the traffic accident in Exuma (The Blaze 98.3 FM) The scene of the traffic accident in Exuma (The Blaze 98.3 FM)

The accident reportedly occurred in the area of Flamingo Bay and involved a white SD Wrangler Jeep driven by five Americans and a white flatbed truck driven by two Bahamians, shortly after 8pm.