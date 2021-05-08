Seven new ambulances added to PHA fleet

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) announced yesterday that it has acquired seven new ambulances from Demers Ambulance Manufacturer Inc, based in Quebec, Canada, valued at $815,642.84.

The vehicles included three type II Ford T250 van gas V6 ambulances that were deployed for service, and four type III Ford E350 cutaway Gas V8 that are ready for immediate deployment to the National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) for service on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

They were commissioned following a blessing service conducted by Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Chaplain Reverend Sebastian Campbell on Friday, May 7.

During the blessing service, PHA Deputy Managing Director Lyrone Burrows advised: “The cost of procuring emergency vehicles is not insignificant. The Public Hospitals Authority’s, and by extension the government of The Bahamas’, investment in these vehicles approximates $816,000.

“With this investment, the PHA not only seeks to replace some of our aging vehicles but will also expand its existing fleet.

“It is our intention to continue to phase out aging vehicles as they reach the end of their usefulness, ensuring that our Emergency Medical Services is equipped with the most current, technologically enhanced tools available.”

Director of NEMS Dr Alvery Hanna noted how delighted EMS crews were with the procurement of the new ambulances. She added that the two of the type III ambulances would be deployed to Grand Bahama and the remaining two would serve New Providence.

In a communication to the PHA, Director of International Sales for Demers Yves Sicotte advised: “For the communities in which you serve, your ambulance meets or exceeds North American standards for quality and safety.

“Built for both crew comfort and occupant safety, the Demers ambulances provide many standard features and storage for medical devices designed to provide the best patient care.”

The type II ambulances (van chassis) boast incorporated LED nine warning lights in the aerodynamic roof design; an aerodynamic roof and rear spoiler design; a highly efficient ducted AC system; a 69-inch interior headroom; an aluminum cabinet structure for better durability; better fuel economy; a higher resale value; a standard Demers Multiplex Electronic System offering full operational flexibility to easily customize the vehicle’s electronic functions to specific needs; increased space for medical equipment; and best-in-class payload capacity at over 1,7000 lbs, which is 30 percent more than the required payload capacity.

The type III ambulances feature industry-leading payload and available storage space in a design that promotes safety, aerodynamics and efficient remount process while supporting efficient workflow and ergonomics for EMS professionals and patients. The Multiplex Electrical System reduces downtime for repairs and does not require a certified electrical technician for maintenance or troubleshooting. Interior surfaces have been coated with Crest Clean, an antimicrobial coating that prevents and protects all interior surfaces from growth of bacteria and destructive microorganisms, enhancing safety for patients and EMS professionals.