Setting the record straight: Mitchell debunks free movement of people rumors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, via a press statement issued Saturday afternoon, debunked information circulating in a voice note which suggested that The Bahamas would be subjected to the “free movement of people,” under the Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) treaty.

Minister Mitchell reminded residents that on July 10, 2023, his ministry via a press statement indicated that “The Bahamas is not a part of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) and therefore the free movement of people does not apply to The Bahamas.”

He further explained: “There has been no change in the policy or our treaty arrangements since that time. (July 10, 2023)”

Minister Mitchell said the information being circulated, attributed to the Prime Minister of Barbados, “do not apply in any way to The Bahamas.”