SERIOUS PROBLEM: Health and Wellness Minister laments increase in mental illness

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday the country has a “serious problem” with mental health, noting that there are now more persons on the streets displaying obvious signs of mental illness.

Darville while speaking at the release of a report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) which assessed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on The Bahamas noted that the country’s challenges with mental health are “complex”.

Darville noted that he will lay in Parliament very soon a new Mental Health Bill which will repeal the current legislation.

“With the shocks of COVID-19 on our mental health, we’re seeing the impact on our mental health with challenges for our children all the way to the elderly. The mental psyche of our people is still in a difficult state. It has affected our physical health, financial security, and social networks throughout the country remain challenged.

“We only need to look socially to be aware of the dire situation that exists in the country. I’m about to lay in Parliament very soon a new Mental Health Bill that will repeal and replace the current Mental Health Act,” said Darville.

He continued: “There are more people showing up on the streets with obvious signs of mental illness. It’s a very complex issue because there are people who are vulnerable and it only takes certain shocks for them to tip over and actually begins to display serious signs of mental illness.

“We have a serious problem in the country with mental health and it has impacted our children in school, performance on the job, and social fiber because we are now beginning to see people who were functional before these shocks now completely dysfunctional and walking our streets.”