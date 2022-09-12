Senator Hosts Biweekly Virtual Reading Corner for Kids

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — While ninety-five percent (95%) of The Bahamas’ population is literate, one Senator has started an initiative to encourage children to become lifelong learners through reading.

Senator Maxine Seymour launched ‘Seabreeze Storytime’ while on the campaign trail, which became ‘Storytime with Senator Seymour’ when she was appointed to the senate following the 2021 General Election.

According to Seymour, Storytime is a virtual read-along where parents can leave their children in a “safe digital space for an hour of positive interaction.”

“I read them books and quiz them to build their comprehension skills,” said Seymour.

The programme’s one-year anniversary fell on International Literacy Day, which is observed annually on September 8th.

According to UNESCO, the purpose of the day is “to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society.”

Seymour says that her inspiration to become a public servant stemmed from her love of nurturing Bahamian youth.

“We need to urge Bahamian authors to write and publish their work so that when we do read, we read about us,” she said. “Exposure to other cultures is critical but it is likewise important to recognize our vernacular and people and see our stories in print.”

Kids tune in, via Zoom, from across the archipelago including Crooked Island and Andros. One boy, who Seymour says attends regularly, joined from the USA during his recent summer vacation.

“Some share their favorite books with me, ask endless questions, read stories they have written, show me their drawings and talk about life; we have open honest conversations about matters of personal and national importance.”

Amidst the political, professional and personal events on her calendar, Seymour says she wants to make spending time with the children a priority.

“Building community is simple, it requires that we make time, listen and share,” she said. “The hour I spend in Storytime reminds me that offering a child undivided attention, and focusing on a book or writing, inspires creativity and a whole world of endless possibilities”.

In selecting books for each of the Storytime sessions, Seymour noted that she has been exposed to young Bahamian authors, some of whose books have received international acclaim like Zahra Bryan’s ‘Black Girl Magic’.

“I try to read as many Bahamian authors as possible. ‘Caerwyn and the Heart of the Sea’ by B. Jane Turnquest and ’Sugar Monster’ by Dr. Shamika Strachan come to mind but there is much more uncovered talent and many eager minds waiting to read.”

Through the initiative, Seymour hopes that the significance of International Literacy Day is embodied year-round.