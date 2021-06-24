Senator Darville: Unvaccinated Bahamians should not be discriminated against

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that while the opposition support COVID-19 vaccinations individuals who do not take the vaccine should not be discriminated against.

It was a clear reference to ongoing incentive programs in the private sector and those initiated by the government, including Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement of a vaccination day where those inoculated from the virus would enjoy activities currently prohibited.

The senator encouraged Bahamians to follow the public health measures to mitigate the virus, and said the PLP is prepared to offer its assistance to the government to address the ongoing pandemic in a national, bipartisan effort.

As of June 20, 79,000 people had been vaccinated in country and just over 25,000 had been fully vaccinated, up from the 72,000-plus people vaccinated the week before.

This represents around 18 percent of the adult population.

Darville pointed out that Cayman Island leads the region with 70 percent of its population vaccinated.

The island plans to reopen in mid-September.

The senator said the leadership of the party has advocated for more public education and options.

He said with less than 26,000 people fully vaccinated, The Bahamas is well short of herd immunity.

“As a major tourist destination, the low numbers of vaccinated residents expose us to the possibility of a higher level of community spread if any of the new, more virulent strains of COVID 19 hit our shores,” Darville said.

“The leadership of our party has been advocating for massive public health education and the introduction of other vaccine options in the country.”

He maintained that testing ought to be free for all Bahamians; contact tracing needs to be improved; and individuals who do not vaccinate should not be discriminated against.

He said there is much work to be done and the PLP stands prepared to lend itself to the government to work on COVID-19 as a national issue, requiring a bipartisan approach to “convince Bahamians everywhere od the overall benefits to our health and our economic recovery by getting vaccinated”.

He said Bahamians cannot afford to let their guards down as the country continues to face the third wave of the virus.