Senate President calls for the resumption of hanging

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Senate President Lashell Adderley has called for the reinstatement of capital punishment in response to the horrific killing of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey.

Adriel, a 7th-grade student at Anatol Rodgers High School, was found dead in bushes off Faith Avenue on Wednesday evening, just hours after police issued a missing persons bulletin.

On the scene, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed the young girl was discovered wearing only a top, with a cloth tied tightly around her neck, sparking speculation about possible sexual abuse prior to her death.

Describing the tragedy as “the worst of the worst,” Adderley argued, “We need to bring back hanging,” and pledged to champion the enforcement of capital punishment, insisting that “criminals do not fear the law.”