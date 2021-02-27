Security officer shot in the face

NASSAU,BAHAMAS – A man was shot in the face shortly after 11am on Friday at a business establishment on Windsor Field Road, according to police.

Officers said they spoke to a security officer on the scene, who advised that while making checks of the property surrounding the business, he noticed two vehicles parked next to each other.

Police said as the security officer approached the vehicles, he heard the sound of a shotgun being loaded.

However, as he attempted to retreat, he was shot in the face, according to reports.

The occupants of both vehicles sped off and escaped.

The victim was transported to the hospital but his condition is not known at this

time.