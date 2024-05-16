Securities Commission says used car dealer ‘miscalculated’ interest on loans

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has revealed that a local used car dealer admitted to inadvertently miscalculating interest on loans and has agreed to reimburse all impacted clients after an audit confirmed the discrepancies.

The regulator noted that through an onsite examination conducted in March 2022 and followed up in March 2023, it became aware that the used car and loan provider Auto H & L situated off the Tonique Williams-Darling HIghway miscalculated the interest on loans for its customers as required under the Rate of Interest Act (RIA).

“Subsequent to its follow-up examination in March 2023, the Commission engaged the audit firm, Baker Tilly, to conduct an independent examination focused on interest calculations during the period 2019 to 2023. The examination confirmed that AHL was in breach of the RIA and a final report was provided to AHL in January 2024,” the regulator stated.

The Securities Commission further noted that its defense, AHL has asserted that these miscalculations were inadvertent and has agreed to fully reimburse all clients who were impacted.

The regulator noted that persons affected by AHL’s miscalculations may include both present and past clients of AHL during the years 2019 to 2023, however, due to an onsite accident, certain client records of AHL were irreparably damaged. The Commission is requiring AHL to reach out to the public in order to ascertain, as best as possible, the full population that may have been impacted by the interest miscalculations.