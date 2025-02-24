Securities Commission of The Bahamas announces 30th anniversary celebrations

Established on 20 June 1995, under the Securities Board Act, the Commission is a regional leader in the regulation of securities, investment funds, capital markets, non-bank financial and corporate services, and digital assets and exchanges.

Executive Director, Christina Rolle, said: “The 30th anniversary celebration is an opportunity to highlight both the work of the Commission and the significant contributions it has made to advance The Bahamas as a leading financial services jurisdiction.

“We are looking forward to reflecting on the Commission’s accomplishments, celebrating the stakeholders who made them possible, and being inspired to continue innovating and leading into the future.”

Launched with just one employee, Inspector Jack Smith, the Commission has grown to a staff of over 100 employees. Its regulatory remit has also expanded considerably, with the Commission responsible for the regulation of 165 Securities Industry Act registered firms, marketplaces and clearing facilities, 43 investment fund administrators, 545 investment funds, 297 financial and corporate service providers, and 29 digital asset businesses and/or digital asset exchanges.

Events are being planned to mark the occasion and showcase the achievements of the Commission throughout 2025. Activities will engage current and former leaders, industry stakeholders, local and international financial services regulators, and the local community. Details will be announced throughout the year. Interested persons can visit the Commission’s website.