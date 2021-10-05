Securities Commission celebrates World Investor Week 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has announced its participation in the fifth annual celebration of World Investor Week (WIW).

The week will be observed from October 11 to October 17, 2021.

WIW is an initiative of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the global standard-setter for securities markets regulation. The global campaign raises awareness about the importance of investor education and protection and the work of IOSCO securities regulators and other IOSCO members in these critical areas.

This year, some of the activities planned by the Commission include: