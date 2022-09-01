Securities Commission announces appointment of new board

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — The Securities Commission of The Bahamas’ newly installed board met for the first time on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Commission’s offices at Poinciana House on East Bay Street.

The Board members comprise the Hon Justice K Neville Adderley (retired), Chairman; Christina Rolle, Commission Executive Director; Peter T Carey; Jerome Gomez; Luther McDonald; Phaedra Mackey-Knowles; Michael Paton and Bede Sands.

In his opening remarks, Adderley thanked the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon Philip E Davis, QC, for appointing him “to such a challenging and interesting area which can have measurable effects on the diversification of the financial industry and the Bahamian economy generally.”

Adderley went on to commend the leadership of the Commission under Executive Director Rolle, the quality of the staff, and the excellence of the former board. He also noted the expertise of the incoming board members and the hard work ahead.

“The Bahamas will continue to grow and attract new business in financial services and Fintech as long as it maintains a reputation as a well-regulated jurisdiction, while having a progressive attitude to different ways to further encourage and attract new entrants to the industry,” Adderley said.

Members of the Commission are appointed by the Minister of Finance based on their experience in matters relating to industry and the disciplines of commerce, law, finance, economics, and administration.