Second suspect arrest in Atlantis jewelry heist

Suspects used hammer, not firearm

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A second suspect was arrested on Monday evening in connection with the smash and grab burglary at John Bull’s Rolex Boutique in the Crystal Court of the Atlantis resort on Saturday night, police confirmed today.

Another man, who is believed to be responsible for the incident, was arrested earlier yesterday.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, the arrests were made in New Providence resulted from police intelligence.

“We went in search of them and arrested them,” he told Eyewitness News.

Purported footage of the incident, which made the rounds of social media today, depicts two men wearing orange floral printed shirts, and white wide brim hats, entering the Rolex Boutique.

The female and male employee behind the counter, immediately duck and run to an area off-camera, as one of the men brandishes a large hammer and smashes the glass showcases containing dozens of luxury watches.

His accomplice, trailing behind, collects at least seven watches, placing them into a small fanny pack.

The footage shows the first suspect collecting several watches and emptying them into the same bag, before they both run out of the store.

The store is located between the Coral Tower main entrance and the resort’s casino.

Cash was unable to say how many watches were stolen or the value of the goods stolen.

In a Sunday crime report, police stated one of the suspects “produced a firearm, causing attendants to run to the back of the store”.

However, Cash clarified on Tuesday that a firearm was not used in the incident.

When asked about the initial police report, he said: “Our initial report don’t always be all the facts… but as we investigate, we will determine that the facts may not be as reported initially.”

On Monday, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar suggested security protocols at high-end resorts need to be overhauled, noting that “criminals are targeting these high-end jewelry stores”.