SECOND JAB: Vaccine committee to rollout second doses of AstraZeneca today

More than 36,000 doses of the vaccine administered in-country

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nearly two months after the government began administering the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, it will begin to roll out the second dose of the vaccine to eligible recipients beginning tomorrow.

According to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, the administration of the second dose of the vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine, will begin on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Appointments to receive the second dose of the vaccine were available to book online as of yesterday.

In a statement, the committee said the date of the second appointment should be no fewer than seven weeks after the date of the first jab.

“For example, if you received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 23, 2021, your appointment date for the second dose should not be before May 11,” read the statement.

Appointments can be booked via vax.gov.bs.

Available vaccination sites include the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium, Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road, Church of God Prophecy on East Street and St Anselm’s Church Hall on Bernard Road.

In Grand Bahama, the Susan J Wallace Community Center in Freeport will facilitate vaccination appointments.

“If your first appointment was made at a walk-up center (Church of God Prophecy, East Street or St Anselm’s Church, Bernard Road) please return to the same center to receive your second dose at the appropriate minimum seven-week interval,” the committee said.

“Online appointments can be made for any vaccination center.

The committee appointments for the first doses will continue to be administered at all vaccination centers on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The committee also advised that individuals at high risk to an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine may receive the jab at the Princess Margaret Hospital on May 15.

It said this will allow for enhanced medical observation following the administration of the vaccine.

Appointments can be made beginning tomorrow via the government’s vaccination website.

More than 36,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in The Bahamas.

Vaccination remains voluntary, according to the government and competent authority.

The government has continued to encouraged Bahamians to receive the vaccine.

Last month, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced vaccine incentives, including fully vaccinated travelers being exempted from COVID-19 testing once they have received all required doses of the vaccine.

The policy took effect May 1.

Additionally, vaccinated individuals will be able to return to indoor dining and gatherings amongst other vaccinated residents without a facial mask — a first since the policy was introduced as part of the emergency orders in mid-March 2020.