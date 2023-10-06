Second Bahamas yacht show aims to build on sensational debut

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The first-ever Bahamas Charter Yacht Show (BCYS) was hailed by organizers as an outstanding success, putting a marker down for the region’s archipelago as a premier yachting destination.

With an impressive turnout and more than 40 boats on display, organizers believe the February 2023 event demonstrated the enormous potential for growth of the Bahamas yacht industry. They are not satisfied with resting on their laurels.

“We want to stake a claim as the epicenter of the Caribbean yachting world,” said Peter Maury of the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM). “Many yacht charter customers already put cruising The Bahamas at the top of their bucket list, and we want the second annual show to highlight the accessibility in terms of geographical location and the country’s stunning natural beauty. We want the upcoming show to highlight The Bahamas as the top boating destination in this hemisphere.”

The second annual Bahamas Charter Yacht Show will take place January 25-28, 2024, at leading Nassau/Paradise Island marinas. The ABM will present it in partnership with the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation.

The show will bring charter yachts, yacht brokers and managers, Bahamian marinas, and marine and yacht trade companies together. It will allow yachts that charter in the Islands of The Bahamas to showcase their vessels and crew to charter brokers and managers worldwide. Marinas and resort properties throughout The Bahamas will be showcasing their attractions; local companies that cater to and service yachts while in The Bahamas will also be represented.

Over the last decade, charter yachting has grown in economic importance to The Bahamas, providing millions of dollars in registration fees to the country’s treasury and millions more in terms of direct expenditure. Hundreds of Bahamians are employed as crew members, in vessel upkeep and repair, and in cleaning and detailing services, among others services.

John Pinder II, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Aviation and Investments, said: “The yachting industry benefits many sectors of the local economy, for example, ground transportation and food and beverage provision.

“This has a knock-on effect, generating spending power that is passed on to other businesses and services. In addition, yacht visitors often integrate with the local communities, supporting further aspects of the economy, such as restaurants and entertainment venues. We want to see these benefits grow and continue, so we are welcoming the yachting world to the second annual show with open arms,” Pinder said.