Sebas steps down as CEO of Island Luck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Sebastian Bastian has announced that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Island Luck, effective March 31, 2026, after serving in the role since co-founding the company seventeen years ago.

Bastian’s transition follows his ratification in October 2025 as a candidate for the Progressive Liberal Party in the upcoming general election.

Bastian described his decision to seek public office: “I believe that if we bring some of the key principles of successful entrepreneurship to government, and we embrace modern, innovative solutions, we can create new opportunities and really change how things work here. A lot of young Bahamians ask for my advice, so I know we have a new generation ready to succeed, and in the Prime Minister, I see a leader who doesn’t settle for the status quo and embraces new ideas. Sitting on the sidelines isn’t my style; I want to contribute.”

He noted that the responsibilities associated with public service require his full focus, making it necessary for him to step away from his executive role.

Over the past seventeen years, Island Luck has been part of a broader transition within The Bahamas as the gaming sector moved from an informal environment that existed for many decades toward a regulated and structured industry with defined oversight, safeguards, and taxation. During this period, the company also grew into a major Bahamian employer, with the organization now employing over 1,000 persons across its operations.

From its early formation, the organization supported efforts toward proper regulation, accountability, and a structured framework for the sector, contributing to the evolution of the industry into one operating under formal oversight.

In 2019, the company introduced an initiative that allowed approximately 1,200 persons to participate in investing in Island Luck, paving the way for broader ownership opportunities tied to the growth of the sector, both directly and indirectly. This initiative was made possible through the Titan Fund and was designed to allow wider participation in long term value creation.

Since inception, the Titan Fund has returned approximately 100 percent on invested capital, effectively doubling the initial investments of participating investors.

Bastian noted that expanding access to ownership and investment opportunities remains important both in principle and in practice. He indicated that the company is evaluating expanding these opportunities even further, which would allow more persons to invest in the company and continue to share in its success.

Island Luck’s Board of Directors has already commenced the process of identifying the company’s next Chief Executive Officer. The Board will oversee the leadership transition to ensure continuity and stability within the organization.

Bastian indicated that the company’s future leadership will continue to focus on responsible operations, regulatory compliance, and preparing the organization for the evolving technological landscape that continues to influence the entertainment and digital gaming sectors globally.

Island Luck will mark its seventeenth anniversary on May 4, 2026.

Reflecting on the milestone, Bastian expressed appreciation to the employees, shareholders, board members, and the many individuals who have been connected to the company throughout its history.

“Seventeen years represents an important chapter in my life and in the life of the company,” Bastian said. “I remain grateful to everyone who played a role along the way.”