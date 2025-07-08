Sebas on politics: “It’s not off the table”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Non-resident ambassador to the Central American Integration System (SICA) and prominent businessman, His Excellency Sebastian Bastian, addressed head-on growing questions about his political future and confirmed for the first time that entering frontline politics is “not off the table.”

In an exclusive sit-down with Shenique Miller on Beyond the Headlines Tuesday night, Bastian was asked directly whether he intends to run in the 2026 General Election. His response came just one day after veteran Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) insider Valentine Grimes told The Tribune that Bastian is considering a run for office, with some suggesting he may be eyeing the Fort Charlotte constituency.

While not revealing any formal political affiliation, Bastian acknowledged that a future in politics remains under consideration, one that he said would require serious discussion with his family.

“If called, and that’s the direction the Lord has for me, then I would be open to it,” Bastian responded. “But I’m also fine doing it the way I’m doing it. Time will tell. It’s way too early. I don’t have an answer today, but it’s definitely not off the table.”

The response is the clearest signal to date that the successful entrepreneur may be preparing for a formal entry into the political arena.

Still, Bastian emphasized that the conversation shouldn’t center on personal ambition.

“I don’t know why you would make it just about me,” he said. “The question is truly: do we need more help in building a better educational system? Does the country need more healthcare? More entrepreneurial opportunities? More infrastructure? It’s not about if I’m running. It’s about what the country needs. And all of us have a responsibility to fill that need.”

While the interview explored his political prospects, Bastian used the platform to challenge the perception that success comes easily. Reflecting on his own journey, he spoke candidly about the rejections, failures, and setbacks that defined his early years and, most significantly, his push to regulate the gaming industry.

“People only see the success,” he said. “They don’t see the closed doors, the rejection, the failure. But those are the moments that shaped me the most.”

Today, Bastian, who also serves as the CEO of Island Luck, oversees a portfolio of 32 companies across industries including technology, gaming, real estate, entertainment, media, and digital services, but he told Eyewitness News, his rise was anything but guaranteed

“I had to figure it out. A lot of times, no one was opening doors, I had to build my own,” he shared. “So when we talk about helping this country move forward, we have to remember there are thousands of young people still standing outside those doors.”

It’s that mindset, shaped by lived experience, that Bastian said fuels his passion for national development. While he remains noncommittal about a potential run, he was clear that any decision must begin with the needs of the people.

“Whether I declare a candidacy in the months ahead or not,” Bastian said, “We should all be concerned about what The Bahamas must look like in the future.”

Political parties have already begun shaping their candidate slates ahead of the 2026 General Election. The Free National Movement revealed 17 candidates recently, and the Coalition of Independents has rolled out 33.