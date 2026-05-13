Sebas in Blowout Victory as PLP Secures Historic Re-Election

One of the highest vote totals in Bahamian election history was secured Tuesday night by Fort Charlotte MP-elect Sebastian “Sebas” Bastian, a political newcomer who delivered a commanding landslide victory as the Progressive Liberal Party cruised to a historic re-election win in the 2026 General Election.

Unofficial results show Bastian earned 3,386 votes in the Fort Charlotte constituency, sweeping every polling division and producing one of the most decisive constituency victories of the election cycle.

Bastian captured roughly 70 percent of the vote, defeating Free National Movement candidate and former MP Travis Robinson, who secured 1,086 votes, or approximately 22 percent. Fort Charlotte also recorded a strong 72 percent voter turnout.

The result marks a major political breakthrough for Bastian, who entered frontline politics for the first time this election season and rapidly emerged as one of the PLP’s breakout candidates.

His victory reflected a wider national wave of support for the governing party, with the PLP posting dominant performances in several key constituencies across New Providence and the Family Islands, helping secure consecutive election victories for the first time in nearly three decades.

Fort Charlotte stood out as one of the PLP’s strongest showings of the night, alongside commanding wins in constituencies including Fox Hill, Bain and Grants Town, Garden Hills and St. Barnabas.

Addressing supporters after the result, Bastian thanked voters, campaign volunteers, party supporters and Prime Minister Philip Davis for placing confidence in him to represent the constituency.

“Tonight, I am truly humbled by the confidence and overwhelming support the people of Fort Charlotte have placed in me,” Bastian said.

“This victory belongs to the people of this community. Your support, your encouragement, and your belief in what we can accomplish together made this possible.”

Bastian said the election outcome signals the start of the work ahead.

“The work has just begun,” he said. “I understand the responsibility that comes with the trust the people of Fort Charlotte have placed in me, and I remain committed to working hard every single day for this community.”