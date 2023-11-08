Sears defends Immigration director appointment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Immigration minister Alfred Sears defended the appointment of William Pratt as Immigration Director on Wednesday following claims made by the Bahamas Immigration, Customs & Allied Workers Union that his appointment was unlawful. Sears noted that the office of the Attorney General, along with the public service, is expected to review a court order issued in 2021 that prevents contractual workers from being assigned to the top posts within the government agency. The immigration minister says despite the noise in the market; Pratt has been well-received by workers in the immigration department.

