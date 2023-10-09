Sears: Critical decision to be made on NIB

VideosOctober 9, 2023October 8, 2023 at 4:59 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

Thank You! We appreciate hearing Mr. Sears! We the People of The Bahamas need to move forward with Technology. Much can and will be doneif we work collectively. Looking forward to making and offering my services.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*