SEARCH UNDERWAY: Plane crashes in waters off Salina Point, Acklins

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A plane with two men on board crashed in waters off Salina Point, Acklins, according to authorities.

The men departed New Providence en route to Inagua around 5pm but never arrived.

Authorities began searching for the aircraft.

According to Air Accident and Investigation Department (AAID) Chief Investigator Delvin Major, the aircraft was spotted near Salina Point and a search was underway to locate and rescue the men.

But there was no word up to press time on whether the men were found.

The plane has the serial number N2932Y.