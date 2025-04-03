Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Search underway for two missing men at sea

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

BERRY ISLANDS, BAHAMAS — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men, aged 35 and the other age unknown, who reportedly went missing at sea.

Officers at Bullock’s Harbour Police Station received a report shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 3rd April 2025, that two men were onboard a white, blue, and red 18-foot Paramount vessel that had left the Berry Islands enroute to Chub Cay on Wednesday, 2nd April 2025.

In response, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, BASRA, local fishermen and volunteers have conducted sea and aerial searches for the missing men but to no avail. Currently, due to the unfavorable weather conditions, the search has been suspended until the

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture